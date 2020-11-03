Construction notice: Woolwich Street northbound lane closed starting November 5

Woodlawn Road to City limits

Notice date: November 3, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to complete an emergency sanitary repair.

Work begins November 5

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, November 5 and take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Woolwich Street northbound lanes closed and detour in effect

A section of the northbound lanes on Woolwich Street will be closed to through traffic from Woodlawn Road to the City limits during the construction project. Traffic will be detoured along Woodlawn Road East and Victoria Road North.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk on Woolwich Street will be closed to pedestrians during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street to use the west sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

Mobile 519-221-1002

[email protected]