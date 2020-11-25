Construction notice: Victoria Road North lane reductions start November 30

Brant Avenue to Dakota Drive

Notice date: November 25, 2020

About the project

Alectra Utilities is working with Drexler Construction to install hydro infrastructure along Victoria Road North.

Work begins November 30

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 30 and take about 5 days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Victoria Road and left turn restrictions

Victoria Road North will see lane reductions from Brant Avenue to Dakota Drive during the construction project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times.

There will be no left turns allowed from Delta Street onto Victoria Road North during construction.

Pedestrian access

All sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]