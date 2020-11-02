Construction notice: Section of Hanlon Creek Boulevard closed starting November 10

Laird Road to Bett Court

Notice date: November 2, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Percon Excavating Inc. to install a sewer pipe and repave the road surface on Hanlon Creek Boulevard.

Work begins November 10

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, November 10 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Hanlon Creek Boulevard closed

Hanlon Creek Boulevard will be closed from Laird Road to Bett Court to through traffic during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Hanlon Creek Boulevard, however, there will be no through access at 245 Hanlon Creek Boulevard.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]