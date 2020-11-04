Construction notice: Law Drive closed starting November 5 for sewer repair

Between Pettitt Drive and Skinner Drive

About the project

The City is working with Network Sewer and Watermain to repair sewers on Law Drive between Pettitt Drive and Skinner Drive.

Construction schedule

Sewer repairs will start November 5 and take five days to complete, weather permitting. The road is expected to reopen on November 11.

Local traffic only on Law Drive

Law Drive will be closed to through traffic from Pettitt Drive to Skinner Drive.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open.

Property and business access and parking

No on-street parking will be permitted during construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

Please place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb before 6:30 a.m. to make sure your garbage is collected before repairs begin.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Mary Angelo, P.Eng., Manager

Infrastructure, Development and Environmental Engineering, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 2287

[email protected]