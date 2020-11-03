Construction notice: Farquhar Street closed November 9-16 to stage equipment for Locomotive 6167 move

Entry of 111 Farquhar Street

About the project

The City of Guelph is relocating Locomotive 6167 from its current location on Farquhar Street to John Galt Park (35 Woolwich Street), adjacent to River Run Centre.

Farquhar Street will be closed November 9-16

Farquhar Street will be closed from November 9-16 from the current location of the locomotive to the entrance of 111 Farquhar Street to make room for heavy equipment to lift the train.

Property access and parking

Parking at the Granary Building (111 Farquhar Street) and along Farquhar Street will be disrupted from Guelph Central Station north driveway to the north limit.

Parking will be available the week of November 9-16 inclusive at 141 Fountain Street East Parking Lot (at Neeve Street) and at the 15-27 Fountain Street East Parking Lot (at Wyndham Street South).

City services

There will be no disruptions to waste collection. Proceed to bring waste bins to curb for 6:30 a.m.

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Di Pietro, P.Eng., Project Engineer

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected]