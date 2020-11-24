Construction notice: Electric vehicle charging station installation begins December 14

East and West parkades

Notice date: November 24, 2020

About the project

Electric vehicle (EV) charging station installation is taking place in the East and West parkades.

The City is installing four Level 2 EV charging stations in the East Parkade and four Level 2 EV charging stations in the West Parkade. The stations are operated by FLO, an electric vehicle charging station provider. A rate of $1.50 per hour will apply for station use.

This project is partially funded by the Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) from Natural Resources Canada. These charging stations will help transition the community to low and no-emission vehicles and support reaching the City of Guelph Community Net Zero Carbon target.

Construction starts December 14

Construction is expected to begin on Monday, December 14 and take about one week to complete.

Parking space reductions and detours

Access to some parking spaces in each parkade will be restricted temporarily. Signs will direct users to available parking spaces.

Pedestrian access

There are no restrictions to pedestrian access. Pedestrians are reminded to exercise caution in the construction area and follow signs to for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private and public property and delays should be expected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Anna Marie O’Connell, Supervisor, Parking Operations

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2888

annamarie.o’[email protected]