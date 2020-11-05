Construction notice: Closures coming to downtown streets November 14 to move Locomotive 6167

Macdonell and Woolwich Streets at Wellington Street intersection

About the project

The City is relocating Locomotive 6167, a decommissioned train in the Guelph Museums collection, from its current location on Farquhar Street to John Galt Park at the corner of Woolwich Street and Macdonell Street. The train is being moved allow use of the Farquhar Street land by Metrolinx, which owns the property.

Work is expected to take one day, weather permitting, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with the locomotive move scheduled to take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Macdonell and Woolwich Streets will be closed temporarily on November 14

Macdonell and Woolwich Streets will be open to local traffic, however, a full closure of Macdonell Street from Guelph Central Station to the Wellington and Woolwich Street intersection should be expected from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Woolwich Street, from the River Run Centre to the Wellington and Macdonell Street intersection, will also face temporary closures.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the area remain open throughout the move. Residents, businesses and delivery drivers may be temporarily restricted between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. as the train moves across Macdonell Street from Guelph Central Station. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the area during working hours, however, delays should be expected.

On-street parking on Cork Street

Guelph Central Station will be temporarily relocated to Cork Street between Norfolk Street and Wyndham Street for the day. No on-street parking is allowed for the day. The accessible space next to Trotters Butcher Shop will be relocated to the west side of Wyndham Street North between Quebec Street and Cork Street East.

City parking lots

Access to and from the East and West Parkade will be limited throughout the day on November 14, starting at 8 a.m. Visit guelph.ca/parking for a map of other municipal parking lots nearby.

Sidewalks on Woolwich Street and Macdonell Street are closed

The east sidewalk on Woolwich Street, the south sidewalk on Macdonell Street and access to Guelph Central Station via Carden Street are closed to pedestrians.

The downtown Trans Canada Trail from Macdonell Street to Eramosa Road will remain open. The smaller, diagonal pathway running through John Galt Park will be closed until the end of December.

Guelph Central Station will be relocated to Cork Street

Guelph Transit buses are relocating to Cork Street for the day. Detour and stop changes will be available on guelphtransit.ca the week of November 9.

Map of construction area

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]