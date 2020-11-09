City launches review of how ballots are cast in municipal elections

Take the survey online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca by December 4

Guelph, Ont., November 9, 2020 – The City invites community input on voting methods—a review that will explore how residents cast their ballot to elect Guelph’s Mayor and Council in the 2022 municipal election.

“This review is an opportunity for Guelph to evaluate ways to cast a vote remotely, including online, mailed ballots and telephone voting, and in person using a tabulator,” says Jennifer Slater, manager of Information, Privacy and Elections.

The City offered internet voting in the 2014 municipal election, where voter participation increased 11 per cent from the 2010 municipal election. The review of voting methods is being done now so that any changes can be made before the 2022 election. Staff will take a report to Council with recommendations in February 2021.

A review of voting systems, which is the way a vote is cast through a first-past-the-post system or a ranked ballot, was also planned as a part of the same review. This part has been paused as the provincial government explores legislation under Bill 218, the Supporting Ontario’s Recovery and Municipal Elections Act, 2020, that would remove ranked balloting as an option in the Municipal Elections Act, 1996.

Participate in the conversation online

Engagement for the voting methods review will take place entirely online during the COVID-19 pandemic. This ensures public safety while still offering a robust and complete way for residents to have their say. Explore and learn more about voting methods, ask a question, and take a survey online by December 4.

Take the voting systems and methods survey or ask a question

Attend the virtual open house on November 18

We’re hosting a virtual open house on Wednesday, November 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. including a panel discussion about internet voting. Residents can watch via WebEx, on the City’s website at guelph.ca/live or on the City’s Facebook page.

Media contact

Jennifer Slater, Manager and Deputy City Clerk

Information, Privacy and Elections, City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2605

[email protected]