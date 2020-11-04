City awards 24 Emergency Fund grants in phase two

$150,000 awarded to adapt services and programs to COVID-19

Recipients of phase two of Emergency Funds

Guelph, Ont., November 4, 2020 – The City of Guelph has announced 24 recipients for the Emergency Fund, and awarded $150,000 in funding. Funds will be used by organizations, unincorporated groups and individuals to help adapt their services or programs to meet community needs as a result of COVID-19.

“The City’s Emergency Fund received many applications in the second phase of funding,” says Danna Evans, general manager of Culture and Recreation. “Funding requests totalled just under $600,000 dollars.”

The City accepted new applications, in addition to re-evaluating applicants who did not receive funding in phase one. Applications were evaluated by the Social and Community Response Table for how well they could demonstrate:

What new programs or modification of existing programs they have created to benefit residents during the pandemic and the recovery afterwards.

How they have positively contributed to the quality of life of residents as a result of their work.

How they have supported the community in financial and non-financial ways and their collaboration with other organizations.

Their need for financial assistance.

Member of the Social and Community Response Table recommended final recipients to Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy chief administrative officer of Public Services. A detailed list of recipients, funding amounts and projects can be found on guelph.ca/grants.

Emergency Fund reports due August 31, 2021

Successful applicants are required to report on how the emergency funds were used and how the funding benefited the community. The reporting form and guidance information will be available on the Emergency Fund webpage before the end of the year. Reports are due by Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Media contact

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]