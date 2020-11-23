Choose a new playground for W.E. Hamilton Park by December 14

You’re invited to choose between two playground designs for W.E. Hamilton Park by December 14.

We’ve taken your ideas from phase one of engagement, which ran July 31-August 21, to create two designs. Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca to vote for your favourite design–the playground with the most votes wins. The summary of engagement and park designs are online. Please review, vote and share your comments.

Option 1: New World

Option 2: Play Power

Construction of the new playground will happen in spring 2021.

About playground replacements

When we replace play equipment, we’re not just building a fresh space to play; we’re working together to build our future. Playground replacements are an investment in a neighbourhood’s social well being and the kids who will grow up with it for the next 18-20 years. We consider available budget, maintenance, how to make the play equipment fun for everyone and comments from our community.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Landscape Technologist

Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]