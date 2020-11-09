Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season moves online

Annual holiday performance launches Live from the River Run

GUELPH, ON November 9, 2020 – Guelph musicians Katherine Wheatley and Tannis Slimmon, along with Orillia’s Angie Nussey, welcome winter with their love of harmonies, brilliant songwriting and unforgettable voices with Songs for a Snowy Season. The trio performs live from the River Run Centre stage on Friday, December 11 at 8 p.m. with audiences watching online from home. This first digital performance launches Live from the River Run with support from TD Bank Group.

Boreal’s seasonal concert of original songs and holiday classics is an annual tradition at the River Run Centre, making it the ideal concert to launch Live from the River Run, a series of digital performances filmed live on stage and streamed online to audiences for free.

“The series of Live from the River Run performances will focus on local artists. We want to be able to support some of the incredibly talented professional musicians in our community” says Theatre Manager, Bill Nuhn. “We miss the artists and audiences who make River Run the place that it is. We’re excited for the chance to bring people together online, while staying safely apart for now.”

Warm, friendly and genuine, Boreal’s music conjures images Canadians fondly recognize: pine branches bending low, footprints in the snow, winter’s hush and the sound of a slap shot off the boards.

“Absolutely magical,” radio station CFRU 93.3 FM said of Boreal. “The gorgeous vocals… plus the sharing of anecdotes and laughter bring the wonder back to winter. You’ll be smiling about it for the rest of the season.”

As well as her work with Boreal, Wheatley is a successful solo singer-songwriter and a member of the eclectic musical group Betty and The Bobs. Recognized as one of Canada’s best roots music singers, Slimmon is Folk Music Ontario’s 2020 recipient of the prestigious Estelle Klein Award. Nussey joins as an award winning artist, producer and songwriter with six full length albums to her name.

Access to Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season is free. To receive a link to the livestream the performance, visit riverrun.ca/in-the-spotlight and sign up for the In the Spotlight e-newsletter. The link will be emailed to subscribers on Friday, December 11 and a recording will be available until midnight on Monday, December 14. No in-theatre audiences are permitted for this performance.

Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season is presented by River Run Centre as part of the series of Live from the River Run digital performances with support from TD Bank Group and in partnership with Borealis Grille & Bar. This performance also receives funding support from the Ontario Arts Council and the SOCAN Foundation. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges our season sponsor Richardson GMP.

