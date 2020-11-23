Apply for Community Grant funding by December 18

Apply for a Community Grant

Guelph, Ont., November 23, 2020 – Submissions to the City’s Community Grant program are now being accepted. Not-for-profit organizations are invited to apply for funding to support the work they do to improve community well being.

Eligible organizations can apply for funds that support operating costs, events, special programs or projects, or for small capital items that improve the quality of life for Guelph residents. Programs and organizations responding to COVID-19 can also apply, so long as the application meets the Community Grant criteria. Applicants can choose up to three years of funding for operational grants or one-year project grants.

“Community Grants is the second funding opportunity the City has offered this year and is intended to support general operations and special projects that benefit the community,” says Alex Goss, manager of Community Investment with the City. “This year there is $124,900 available, pending budget approval from City council during the 2021 budget process.”

Grant applications are evaluated based on the:

Benefit it will have on the lives of Guelph residents.

Community support for your organization and its programs, projects and events.

Sustainability and need for funding.

Applicants must meet all criteria in the City of Guelph’s Community Grant Policy to quality.

Apply in three steps:

Read the application guide to learn grant requirements, eligibility, and selection criteria (available as of November 23) Download and complete the application at guelph.ca/grants. Submit completed applications to [email protected] by December 18, 2020 at midnight.

