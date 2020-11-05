All aboard! Locomotive 6167 is leaving the station for John Galt Park November 14

Macdonell and Woolwich Streets closed at Wellington Street intersection

Guelph, Ont., November 5, 2020 – Preparations are underway to move all 490,000 pounds of Locomotive 6167 from Farqhuar Street to a new platform located at John Galt Park on Woolwich Street. Work is expected to take place on November 14, from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

The locomotive will be lifted by a crane onto a trailer, driven over the tracks to the west end of Guelph Central Station, moved onto Macdonell Street through the intersection and onto Woolwich Street ending at John Galt Park in front of the River Run Centre.

Macdonell and Woolwich Streets will be closed between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Macdonell and Woolwich Streets will be open to local traffic, however, a full closure of Macdonell Street from Guelph Central Station to the Wellington and Woolwich Streets intersection should be expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Woolwich Street, from the River Run Centre to the Wellington and Macdonell Streets intersection, will also face temporary closures.

Access to businesses and private residences

All businesses in the area remain open throughout the move. Residents, businesses and delivery drivers may be temporarily restricted as the train moves across Macdonell Street from Guelph Central Station. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the area during working hours, however, delays should be expected.

Read the construction notice for details on parking impacts

Guelph Transit will be temporarily relocated to Cork Street

Guelph Central Station and all bus routes are relocating to Cork Street for the day. Information about stop changes and route detours will be available on guelphtransit.ca the week of November 9.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk on Woolwich Street, the south sidewalk on Macdonell Street and access to Guelph Central Station via Carden Street will be closed to pedestrians for the day.

The downtown Trans Canada Trail from Macdonell Street to Eramosa Road will remain open. The smaller, diagonal pathway running through John Galt Park will be closed until the end of December.

Watch the move from home on Guelph Museum’s Facebook page

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and for safety of crews and residents, the City asks residents to stay home instead of heading downtown to watch the train move to its new home.

Locomotive 6167’s move will be streamed live on the Guelph Museums Facebook page so residents can view the process from wherever they are.

About Locomotive 6167

Locomotive 6167 was built in 1940 and used by Canadian National Railways (CN) for passenger and freight service. CN presented 6167 to the City in 1967 in honour of Canada’s centennial. In 2002, City Council established the Locomotive 6167 Restoration Committee, made up of railway enthusiasts and City staff. Their mission was to restore 6167 as a display for everyone to enjoy. The restoration was complete in 2014 and Locomotive 6167 became part of the Guelph Museums collection.

