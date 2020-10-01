What did you think of the slow streets pilot?

Take the survey by November 1

Guelph, Ont., October 1, 2020 — We’ve been trying out slow streets on six roads since September 1:

Alice Street from Arthur Street South to Stevenson Street South

Bowen Drive from Wideman Boulevard to Victoria Road North

Applewood Crescent from Willow Road to Greengate Road

Stephanie Drive from Elmira Road South to Imperial Road South

Devere Drive from College Avenue West to Flanders Road

Doyle Drive from Gosling Gardens to Clairfields Drive West

What did you think?

How have these slow streets worked for you? Did you walk, bike, rollerblade or drive on any of these streets in the last month? Do you live on one of these slow streets? Whatever your experience using them, we want to hear from you.

Share your thoughts about Guelph’s slow streets in our online survey. The survey ends November 1.

About slow streets

Slow streets are intended to create more space for all road users. Signs, temporary barricades and parking restrictions are used to discourage drivers from using these streets as a through street, making it safer for people walking, biking and using mobility devices.

For more information

Traffic Services

519-822-1260 extension 3414

[email protected]