Streets named after Veterans in 2020

On Remembrance Day, November 11, we remember Canadians, Veterans and Peacekeepers who served our Country and those who continue to protect the freedom we all enjoy.

Guelph’s first known Veteran street name is McCrae Avenue, named in 1941 after World War I (WWI) hero, John McCrae, and was later renamed McCrae Boulevard in 1956.

Since 1990, more war casualties have been honoured by naming 75 per cent of new city streets after Veterans. To date, 154 city streets have been named after Guelph’s war heroes, people of historical significance and City staff who died while employed by the City.

This year we are honoured to add two street names:

Harrington Road in honour of Norman Harrington (WWII)

Ferris Circle in honour of Gorman Victor Ferris (WWII)

