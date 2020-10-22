Proposed changes to building permit fees

Guelph City Council will consider amendments to the Schedule of Building Permit and Administration Fees in accordance with section 7 of the Building Code Act, S.O. 1992, c.23 (as amended) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 as part of the City’s budget.

Building permit fees are proposed to increase by two (2) per cent.

The proposed fee increases will be presented to City Council at the November 17 Council meeting, details will be available at guelph.ca/agendas beginning November 5.

Delegate about this topic

Wednesday, November 25

6 p.m.

This is a remote City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live. Delegates participate by phone.

Register to delegate or submit written comments

Any person may attend the virtual meeting and/or provide written or verbal comments about the proposed fee increases. If you wish to address City Council about this proposal or provide written comments, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603, visit guelph.ca/delegate or email [email protected] no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, November 20.

For more information

Jeremy Laur, Chief Building Official

Building Services

519-822-1260 extension 2379

[email protected]