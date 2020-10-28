Official Plan update: Special Meeting of Council

Guelph City Council will hold a special meeting to consider your comments and ideas about potential revisions to Guelph’s Official Plan. Provincial legislation requires that we revise our Official Plan every five years. This meeting will take place:

Monday, November 9

6:30 p.m.

This is a remote City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live

Revisions to the Official Plan will ensure Guelph conforms and is consistent with:

Recent amendments to the Planning Act,

Recent amendments to the Clean Water Act,

The Provincial Policy Statement (2020), and

A Place to Grow: Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe (2019).

Guelph’s Official Plan sets the goals, objectives and policies that aim to promote public interest in the future development of our city. The current Official Plan is available online at guelph.ca/officialplan. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The planner to contact for the Official Plan update is:

Stacey Laughlin, Senior Policy Planner

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about what staff should consider as part of the Official Plan update you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m.

For more information

The Staff Report will be available on Friday, October 30, 2020 after 12 p.m. at guelph.ca/agendas.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to the Official Plan update, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]