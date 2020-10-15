Important notice for Provincial Offences matters March 16 to January 25, 2021

Updated October 15, 2020

Guelph’s Provincial Offences Court administration office is open to the public for front counter services like ticket payments, requests for trials or extensions. Provincial Offences court dates between March 16 to January 25, 2021 are cancelled and to be rescheduled to a later date. If you have a matter scheduled during this time, do not attend court. You will receive a notice by regular mail to the address on file with the court.

Remote judicial pre-trials will proceed as scheduled.

The Provincial Government had extended all time limits under the Provincial Offences Act until December 1, 2020. This included the time for you to exercise your options on the back of your ticket if you received your ticket on or before March 16, 2020. Beginning December 2, 2020, timelines will resume and matters will proceed through the judicial system, including the issuing or notices for unpaid provincial offences matters where there has been no response to the options listed on the back of your ticket.

What do I do?

You will be notified if you are required to participate in a remote judicial pre-trial before January 25, including the date and time and the audio or video conference details.

Otherwise, do not attend court. Your court date will be adjourned and rescheduled to a new date. You will receive written notification of your next court appearance. Please see notices posted on the Ontario Court of Justice website, along with the order made by Chief Justice L. Maisonneuve.

Will my licence be suspended if my trial is postponed?

Not if your trial was scheduled between March 16 and January 25, 2021. All legislative timelines were extended by the Chief Justice of Ontario. However, if your fine was payable prior to March 15, 2020, you are required to pay your fine on time.

How do I make a payment?

Pay online at guelph.ca/court

Use the drop-box at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph (west entrance)

In-person or mail to: Ontario Court of Justice 59 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 2Z9

How do I request a payment extension?

All legislative timelines for tickets that have not expired prior to March 15, 2020 have been extended.

To request an extension please download the extend time to pay application form and send to:

email POACol [email protected]

bring or mail to: Ontario Court of Justice 59 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 2Z9

How do I request a trial?

Email trial requests to [email protected]

Use the drop-box at City Hall, 1 Carden Street (west entrance)

Visit or mail a trial request to: Ontario Court of Justice, 59 Carden Street, Guelph, ON, N1H 2Z9

How do I sign my documents if they require a signature?

The Ontario Court of Justice will accept electronically signed document where a signature is required. An electronic signature consists of electronic information that identifies the signatory and the date and place of signing. For example, you may type your name as the signature.

How do I complete my reopening application?

Please download the reopening application, have your affidavit affirmed by a commissioner for taking affidavit

email [email protected]

bring or mail to: Ontario Court of Justice 59 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 2Z9

What services are available online?

Resources

Ministry of the Attorney General Notification

For more information

Guelph Provincial Offences Administration Office

519-826-0762

[email protected]

We are experiencing high call volumes and we appreciate your patience.