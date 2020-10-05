Hey, kids! Test your fire safety knowledge with us

Fire Prevention Week is October 4 to 10

Guelph, Ont., October 5, 2020 – We’re inviting kids, and parents, to test their fire safety knowledge on Fire Prevention Day, Saturday, October 10.

Using the game-based learning tool Kahoot!, you and your child can participate in a real-time virtual multiple-choice quiz to discover how much you both know about the simple, but important steps that you can take to keep you and your family fire safe at home.

Hosted by the Guelph Fire Department, the virtual quiz takes place at 10 and 11 a.m. For the 10 a.m. quiz use this link http://bit.ly/ServeUpFireSafety10AM and for 11 a.m. use http://bit.ly/ServeUpFireSafety11AM.

First-time users will be prompted to download the Webex app and you will need to open kahoot.it in a second tab. A unique Kahoot! game code will be shared with participants before the quiz starts. The top three players of each game will receive a fire safety awareness certificate signed by Guelph Fire Chief Dave Elloway.

A teen to senior version of the fire safety quiz is also available at kahoot.it/challenge/0760647 until October 10 at 6 p.m. Play online with your friends and family. There’s no limit to the number of times you can play so challenge yourself to obtain the top score and be a fire safety champion.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is ‘Serve up fire safety in the kitchen’—a message that’s being delivered by fire departments, including Guelph.

Unattended cooking fires continue to be the leading cause of home fires in Ontario. Since January, Guelph Fire has responded to 70 calls related to cooking incidents, including 27 for fires that started in the kitchen.

“Cooking happens in homes every day, and it has to be done responsibly to ensure it is done safely. It is your responsibility to protect yourself and your family from fire. Always remain alert and stay in the kitchen while cooking,” says Ken Tessier, fire prevention officer with Guelph Fire.

He adds, “Often when we’re called to a fire that started in the kitchen, the residents tell us they only left the kitchen for a few minutes. But that’s all it takes for a dangerous fire to start. Help keep our community safe by preventing fires from starting in the first place.”

Fire safety tips

The Guelph Fire Department recommends the following fire safety tips:

Always stay in the kitchen when cooking and turn off the stove if you must leave the kitchen.

Keep a proper fitting lid near the stove. If a pot of oil catches fire, slide the lid over the pot and turn off the stove. Do not move the pot. Never throw water on a burning pot.

Keep anything that burns—plastic, utensils, dishcloths, paper towels—a safe distance from the stove.

Cook responsibly. To prevent cooking fires, you must be alert. You will not be alert if you have consumed alcohol or drugs.

Wear tight-fitting or rolled up sleeves when using the stove. Loose, dangling clothing can easily catch fire.

Keep young children one metre away from the stove. Turn pot handles away from the stove’s edge so they can’t be easily knocked off.

If you burn yourself while cooking, run cool water over the wound for three to five minutes. If the burn is severe, seek medical attention.

Test smoke/carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button. Consider vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours who may need assistance maintaining and testing their alarms.

Change the batteries once a year.

Replace smoke/carbon monoxide alarms within the timeframe indicated in the manufacturer’s instructions or if they don’t sound when tested.

Plan for your escape. Make your home escape plan and practice it today.

Determine who’s going to help young children, older adults, people with disabilities or anyone else who needs help escaping.

When the smoke alarm sounds, get out and stay out. Go to your meeting place outside your home.

Call 9-1-1 from outside the home.

Visit guelph.ca/fire for more fire safety information or to learn more about Fire Prevention Week visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website at firepreventionweek.org.

For more information

Matt Valeriote

Assistant Chief Fire Prevention Officer

Guelph Fire Department

519-822-1260 extension 2136

[email protected]