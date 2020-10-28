Help us name new Guelph trail and parks

Submit suggestions by November 20

Guelph, Ont., October 28, 2020 – Guelph’s getting a new recreational trail and three parks, and we need your help naming them.

Here are the details:

Park at 158 Poppy Drive East. This 0.75-hectare park located in the city’s south end will include trees, open space, paths, seating, half-basketball court, and play equipment.

Park at 104 Oliver Street by Huron Street, east of downtown. This 0.08-hectare park will include trees, open spaces, paths, seating, and a playground featuring swings and climber.

Park at 51 Skinner Drive near Starwood Drive and Watson Parkway North in the city’s northeast (park map below). It will be 0.22 hectares. Community engagement for the park design will happen in 2021.

2-kilometre recreational trail within the Dallan subdivision located in the city’s south end (trail map below)

Submit your name suggestions and supporting information by using the online form by Friday, November 20.

Names with geographic, civic or historic significance to the neighbourhood or community get first consideration.

Second consideration is given to names of individuals who are in at least one of the following categories:

The individual demonstrated excellence, courage or exceptional service to the citizens of Guelph, Ontario, or Canada

The individual worked to foster equality and reduce discrimination

The individual risked or gave his/her life to save or protect others

Where the individual is a current City employee, they made an outstanding contribution to Guelph outside of their capacity and duties as an employee or they are recognized for exceptional service once he/she is no longer a City employee

The Commemorative Naming Committee recommends names and submits them to Council for approval.

Resources

Commemorative Naming Policy and submission form

For more information

Rory Templeton, Landscape Planner

Development Planning

519-822-1260 extension 2436

[email protected]