Guelph’s MP, MPP, and Mayor connect with residents through Telephone Town Hall

Guelph, Ont., October 14, 2020 – 5,300 Guelph households participated in a live discussion tonight with local Member of Parliament Lloyd Longfield, Member of Provincial Parliament Mike Schreiner, and Mayor Cam Guthrie. The three representatives hosted the telephone town hall to talk about how each level of government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of the one-hour town hall was devoted to answering live questions from attendees. Topics included income and rent supports, economic recovery, supports for vulnerable people, COVID testing, and health and safety in the school system.

As the pandemic enters its second wave, MP Longfield, MPP Schreiner, and Mayor Guthrie all emphasized the need to continue practicing physical distancing, washing hands often, and wearing a mask in order to limit community spread of COVID-19.

“The federal government’s first priority is to provide support for Canadians to look after their health,” said MP Longfield. “Across the country and here in Guelph, we’re providing supports for individuals, businesses, charities and not for profits – and we will continue to support Canadians as the pandemic continues.”

Added MPP Schreiner, “I want to thank Guelph for practicing physical distancing while also maintaining social solidarity – taking the time to help a neighbour, thank a frontline worker, support a local business and follow public health guidelines. By working together, I’ve been able to bring community concerns directly to Queen’s Park and move the needle forward on a number of issues for our community.”

Mayor Guthrie acknowledged that the last seven months have been challenging for residents and businesses. “The pandemic has not been easy. We’re dealing with a range of issues including isolation, anxiety, and in some cases the loss of employment or income. There are a range of programs to help, including programs for mental health and financial assistance. I am proud to work with Lloyd and Mike to help see our community through this.”

The latest local information about the pandemic, including links to federal, provincial, and local public health programs and information, is available at guelph.ca/COVID19.

Guelph residents were able to participate in the town hall by answering a phone call from a third-party company hired to facilitate the event. An Elections Canada list of telephone numbers was used to make the calls. The telephone town hall format is an effective way to reach a large number of people, particularly people who may not be users of social media or video platforms.

