Guelph’s Community Plan named Project of the Year by IAP2 Canada

Award recognizes excellence in Public Participation

Guelph, Ont., October 1, 2020 – The International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) Canada has named A United Vision: Guelph’s Community Plan “Project of the Year” at the 2020 IAP2 Canada Core Values Awards. Guelph’s Community Plan also received an award for “Extending the Practice through Creativity, Contribution and Innovation in the Field.”

The IAP2 Canada Core Values Awards recognize excellence in the field of Public Participation (P2) and community engagement.

“We’re humbled and delighted that Guelph’s Community Plan has been recognized,” says Scott Stewart, Guelph’s Chief Administrative Officer, “We want to thank everyone in our community who participated in creating this plan. We unlock the community’s power when we acknowledge that our work improves with a greater diversity of voices—this is at the heart of how and why we engage.”

The Core Values Awards judges noted that Guelph’s Community Plan indicates a real commitment to engaging the public over the long term, and that “the project demonstrated fundamental trust that given time, space and freedom, community members could make sense of their current state and aspire to creating a better future for all.”

“We are thrilled to accept this award alongside the 15,000 residents and community organizations who contributed to Guelph’s Community Plan,” says Jennifer Smith, Guelph’s Manager of Corporate Community Strategic Initiatives. “Learning what’s important to each other helps us see where we can work together and make change. We are grateful to be part of and learn from Guelph’s incredible network of community builders. Together we can achieve our vision for an inclusive, welcoming and prosperous future for Guelph.”

As winner of the Project of the Year, Guelph’s Community Plan will compete against winning projects from other IAP2 Regions around the world for top International honours.

About A United Vision: Guelph’s Community Plan

Beginning in 2018, the City of Guelph engaged more than 15,000 residents over a period of 18 months to co-create a roadmap for what they would like Guelph to look like in 10-20 years’ time. The City worked closely with the community to design a city-wide process that included hard-to-reach and marginalized groups, as well as businesses, community groups and other organizations, to develop a collective vision for Guelph that will guide the work of local government and community agencies and provide a framework for monitoring the community’s progress. A United Vision: Guelph’s Community Plan articulates the community’s core values: communal well-being, environmental stewardship, fiscal responsibility, integrity, innovation, inclusiveness and respect. The input has since guided the development of the City’s Strategic Plan, Guelph: Future Ready.

About the IAP2 Canada Core Values Awards

The IAP2 Canada Core Values Awards recognize the highest achievements in the field of Public Participation (P2), which is founded on the principle that people affected by a decision have the right to be consulted on the decision and to know how their input affected the outcome.

Resources

A United Vision: Guelph’s Community Plan

2020 IAP2 Canada Core Values Awards

International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) Canada

Media Contact

Jennifer Smith, Manager

Corporate Community Strategic Initiatives

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2120

[email protected]