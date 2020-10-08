Glow Guelph: Light up your life at the covered bridge starting October 9

Guelph, Ont., October 7 2020 – One of Guelph’s favourite landmarks is getting a glow up—literally! On October 9, Glow Guelph will transform the covered bridge between Royal City Park and York Road Park with colourful lights every night from dusk until 11 p.m.

Strategically-placed LED lights inside the bridge will project a series of static and moving vignettes on the bridge’s inside walls and ceiling, with lights that enhance the design of the bridge’s structure. The vignettes are inspired by the seasons and nature surrounding the bridge, transitioning every 15 minutes between still and moving designs.

The colourful light display is designed to attract and encourage residents and visitors to share their photos and videos online and social media using the #GlowGuelph hashtag.

“Parks have served as a beacon of light during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Matthew Thomas, Manager of Tourism and Farmers’ Market. “Glow Guelph highlights an asset in our community and encourages safe visits to Guelph and local exploration in uncertain times.”

The project was partially funded with $15,000 from a grant from the Regional Tourism Organization 4 (RTO4) for the Shareable Moment Challenge (User Generated Content Investment). RTO4 challenged Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) to submit creative and bold project plans that capture the essence of a destination and encourage residents and visitors to share their experiences online.

“The Shareable Moment Challenge was designed to leverage the visitor as a marketer and invest in project ideas that will make tourists and residents stop, take a picture with their phone or camera and share it with the world on social media,” says Andrea Gardi, Executive Director of RTO4. “This project was a bright light of creativity and we are looking forward to seeing photos shared online.”

Visiting the covered bridge during COVID-19

If you’re visiting the bridge, remember to stay 2 metres (6.5 feet) from people you don’t live with and sanitize or wash your hands when you leave to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Media contact

Matthew Thomas, Manager, Tourism and Farmers’ Market

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3336

[email protected]h.ca