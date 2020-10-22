Council composition report recommends eight full-time councillors, one per ward

Read the Council composition report to Council

Guelph, Ont., October 22, 2020 – City Council composition recommendations are now available online ahead of the Special City Council meeting on November 5 at 6 p.m. The report recommends changing Council composition to eight full-time councillors, one elected per ward, with councillors elected by ward only and not at large.

“We’re excited to share this report with Council and the community,” says Dylan McMahon, manager of Legislative Services with the City’s Clerk’s Office. “A lot of research, analysis, community input and third-party expertise went into evaluating Council’s makeup to provide residents with the best possible representation.”

If Council approves these staff recommendations, the second phase of the ward boundary review will begin immediately to look at making changes to Guelph’s ward boundaries from six to eight. Public engagement for this phase will follow in January 2021.

Guelph’s ward boundaries haven’t changed significantly since the 1990s. Reviewing Guelph’s ward boundaries will ensure fair representation as the city continues to grow.

“Moving from six wards to eight is a significant change for this community,” says McMahon. “We recognize that each of Guelph’s current wards have six distinct, vibrant identities, which will be respected and enhanced if we move forward.”

Register to delegate or write a letter by October 30

Members of the public can register as a virtual delegate or submit written comments about the proposed Council composition recommendations by visiting guelph.ca/delegate or contacting the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30.

Residents can watch the meeting online at guelph.ca/live or on the City of Guelph Facebook Page .

