Corporate Asset Management Plan uses data to focus funding on priority items

Guelph, Ont., October 22, 2020 – On November 2, City Council will discuss the 2020 Corporate Asset Management Plan, which uses data to prioritize when and how we replace assets over time—from roads and pipes to City facilities.

“Our recreation facilities, drinking water, wastewater treatment, garbage collection, public transit, roads and emergency services are examples of City assets that add to the quality of life in our community,” explains Monica Silva, acting manager of Corporate Asset and Project Management. “Our Corporate Asset Management Plan ensures we get the most out of each of our assets by being strategic about how and when we maintain, replace and enhance these important resources.”

The Corporate Asset Management Plan guides the City in allocating funds to high-need priority items; services such as drinking water and wastewater treatment.

Analysis of City assets shows over 44 per cent of Guelph’s assets are in good or very good condition, and 32 per cent are in fair condition. Guelph is also meeting the stringent Ontario regulations for Asset Management Planning for Municipal Infrastructure (O.Reg 588/17) and integrating asset management into the budget to better fund future needs.

The plan helps the City make sure assets Guelphites use in their neighbourhoods every day are working, well-maintained and being replaced when needed. Since developing the first Asset Management Plan in 2016, staff has:

Developed water, wastewater and stormwater risk management frameworks to identify major risks to proactively repair or replace infrastructure before something breaks, such as a major water pipe.

Completed inventory and condition assessments for roads, bridges, sewers, solid waste, wastewater, water facilities, corporate facilities, as well as recreation facilities and structures to see how these assets are doing.

Developed an award-winning Integrated Corridor Model Tool for lifecycle planning for all roads and the important infrastructure below them, such as water and wastewater pipes.

Used the Asset Management Decision Support System tool to focus resources and money on priority items.

“Our goal with asset management is to take care of what we own and look ahead to ensure we have the right amount of funding to do that,” adds Silva. “We’ve come a long way and the 2020 plan is our roadmap to continuing that success.”

Members of the public can register as a delegate or submit written comments about the 2020 Corporate Asset Management Plan by contacting the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30.

Making our assets future ready

The Corporate Asset Management Plan supports the City’s Strategic Plan by developing a long-term financial and resource strategy as well as maintaining community assets and securing new ones. This work also supports the Community Plan by reflecting the value of fiscal responsibility by ensuring we are making the right investments for the greatest return.

