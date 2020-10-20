Construction notice: Work on watermains in Guelph’s north east neighbourhood begins in November

Notice date: October 20, 2020
About the project
The City is working with a contractor, CP Systems, to install anodes at select watermains to reduce watermain breaks.
Construction schedule
The work is expected to start in the week of November 9 and be complete by mid-December, weather permitting.
Roads remain open
Work will take place in the right of way on Carter Drive, Cheltonwood Avenue, Greenview Avenue, Delhi Street, Gladstone Avenue, Metcalfe Street, Stevenson Street and Cathcart Street. All roads will remain open during the project.
Pedestrian access
All sidewalks will remain open and pedestrian access will not be affected during the project.
Property and business access
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Charles Knight, Analyst, Asset and Maintenance Management
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3304
[email protected]