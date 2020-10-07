Construction notice: Sections of Mary Street closed starting October 15

Forbes Avenue to Fairview Boulevard and Water Street to Albert Street

Notice date: October 7, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface on Mary Street.

Work begins October 15

Work on Mary Street between Forbes Avenue and Fairview Boulevard is expected to start on or about Thursday, October 15 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Work on Mary Street between Water Street and Albert Street is expected to start on or about Monday, October 19 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Mary Street closed

Mary Street will be closed to through traffic during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Mary Street, however, there will be no through access at 77 Mary Street and 17 Mary Street during the specified dates.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 77 Mary Street and 17 Mary Street during construction.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]