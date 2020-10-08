Construction notice: Section of Yarmouth Street closed October 16

At 55 Yarmouth Street

Notice date: October 8, 2020

About the project

Property management at 55 Yarmouth Street is working with Modern Crane to deliver construction materials to the property.

Work begins October 16

Work is expected to start Friday, October 16 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Yarmouth Street closed

Yarmouth Street will be closed from Quebec Street to Woolwich Street to through traffic. Two-way local traffic will be permitted temporarily on Yarmouth Street and police officers will be present to direct traffic.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk immediately in front of 55 Yarmouth Street will be closed, however all other sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]