Construction notice: Section of Beechwood Avenue closed starting October 26

Waterloo Avenue to Hearn Ave

Notice date: October 21, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Musselman Excavating to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins October 26

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 26 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Beechwood Avenue closed

Beechwood Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Waterloo Avenue to Hearn Avenue during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Beechwood Avenue, however, there will be no through access at 89 Beechwood Avenue. Access to driveways within the road closure will be permitted at all times.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]