Construction notice: Norwich Pedestrian Bridge construction starts October 19

Notice date: October 13, 2020

About the project

The City is reconstructing the Norwich Street Pedestrian Bridge. Work includes removal of the closed non-heritage pedestrian bridge, cleaning and painting of the iron trusses of the heritage bridge, construction of a new self-supporting bridge between the heritage trusses, repairs to concrete elements and reconfiguration of the east approach to the bridge.

This project involves the preservation of the heritage elements of the existing pedestrian bridge, while constructing a new self-supporting bridge to maintain safe public crossing of the Speed River.

Work is being completed by Marbridge Construction Ltd.

Construction starts October 19

Construction will happen in two phases.

Work within the river and vegetation removal is expected to start on or about Monday, October 19 and be completed by mid-December 2020. During this construction work a 1.5 metre (m) width portion of the Norwich Street Bridge will remain open for public for use. Additionally, the municipal parking lot next to the bridge will be open.

Construction continues Spring 2021

The cleaning and painting of the heritage bridge and the construction of the new self-supporting bridge will start in spring 2021 and be completed by mid-June 2021, weather permitting.

No pedestrian access and parking lot closed

During spring/summer 2021, Norwich Street East will be closed from Arthur Street North to the Downtown Trail adjacent to Cardigan Street. This closure includes the pedestrian bridge over the Speed River and the municipal parking lot next to the bridge. The trail access from the municipal parking lot to Joseph Wolfond Park East will also be closed.

Tree removals

A total of twelve invasive, non-native species of trees will be removed in the area. Three small, invasive, non-native trees on the west side of the existing bridge will be removed due to conflicts with the construction activities and poor health. An additional nine invasive, non-native Manitoba maple trees will be removed in the project area due to poor health and condition. Nine native, large caliper trees will be planted to compensate for these tree removals. Additional ecological restoration of the area will include removal of invasive vegetation such as buckthorn and planting native tree and shrub species to increase health and biodiversity.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways during construction working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ike Umar, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2242

[email protected]

Jack Turner, Project Manager

GM BluePlan Engineering Limited

519-824-8150 extension 1237

[email protected]