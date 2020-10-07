Construction notice: Maltby Road East closed for chip sealing on October 16

Between Gordon Street and Victoria Road South

About the project

The City is turning Maltby Road East between Victoria Road South and Gordon Street from a gravel road to a hard surface chip seal.

Maltby Road East closed on October 16

Maltby Road East will be closed for one day on October 16 at 7 a.m., weather permitting.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Yanick Beaudin, CRS, Public Works Supervisor

Roads and Right of Ways, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2008

[email protected]