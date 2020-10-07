Construction notice: Lane Street lane reductions start October 20

Lane Street at Ryan Avenue

Notice date: October 7, 2020

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install a new pedestrian crossover on Lane Street at Ryan Avenue.

Work begins October 20

Work is expected to begin on or about Tuesday, October 20 and take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

Lane Street and Ryan Avenue will be reduced to one lane each at the intersection during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times with a traffic control person directing traffic. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani, Traffic Signal Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2041

[email protected]