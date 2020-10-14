Construction notice: Imperial Road North closed October 21-23 for culvert repair

Between Woodlawn Road and Massey Road
About the project
The City is repairing a culvert on Imperial Road between Woodlawn Road and Massey Road.
Imperial Road North will be closed on October 21
Imperial Road North will be closed at the railroad tracks starting on October 21. The road is expected to reopen on October 23, weather permitting.
Map of construction area
Detours for cars, cyclists and pedestrians
During the closure, traffic should detour via Woodlawn Road, Royal Road and Massey Road.
Property access and parking
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Geoff Walker, CRS-S, Supervisor
Roads and Right of Ways, Operations
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2013
[email protected]