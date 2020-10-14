Construction notice: Imperial Road North closed October 21-23 for culvert repair

Between Woodlawn Road and Massey Road

About the project

The City is repairing a culvert on Imperial Road between Woodlawn Road and Massey Road.

Imperial Road North will be closed on October 21

Imperial Road North will be closed at the railroad tracks starting on October 21. The road is expected to reopen on October 23, weather permitting.

Map of construction area

Detours for cars, cyclists and pedestrians

During the closure, traffic should detour via Woodlawn Road, Royal Road and Massey Road.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Geoff Walker, CRS-S, Supervisor

Roads and Right of Ways, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2013

[email protected]