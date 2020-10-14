Construction notice: Huron Street lane reductions starting October 19

Ontario Street to Oliver Street

Notice date: October 14, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Kieswetter Excavating Inc. to install a curb and repave the road surface on Huron Street.

Work begins October 19

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 19 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Huron Street between Ontario Street and Oliver Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]