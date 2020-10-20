Construction notice: Gordon Street lane reductions starting November 9

Edinburgh Road South to Harts Lane West

Notice date: October 20, 2020

About the project

The City is working with 5 Star Paving (Cambridge) Inc. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins November 9

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 9 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Gordon Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 1131 Gordon Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Edinburgh Road South and Kortright Road West to use the east sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]