Construction notice: Fountain Street parking lot will close for five hours on October 20

Between Wyndham Street South and Freshfield Street

Notice date: October 15, 2020

The Fountain Street parking lot will close for line painting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20 for about five (5) hours, weather permitting.

During this time, parking is available on Surrey Street, Freshfield Street and Fountain Street, as well as the Gordon Street parking lot by the boat house.

Vehicles left in the parking lot after 3 p.m. will be towed at the owners’ expense.

The rain date for this work is Wednesday, October 21.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Anna Marie O’Connell, Supervisor, Parking Administration

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2254

[email protected]