Construction notice: Construction at John Galt Park underway to prepare for Locomotive 6167 move

About the project

The City is doing construction in John Galt Park to prepare the site for Locomotive 6167, which is relocating to the park by December 2020.

Parts of John Galt Park closed until the end of December

Construction is expected to close parts of John Galt Park until the end of December, weather permitting. Please stay out of marked work areas.

Work will include creating two concrete platforms, one to hold Locomotive 6167 and the other to relocate the Time Line/Water Line sculpture currently in the park. Two trees will be removed during construction to accommodate moving the locomotive into the park. Trees will replanted at a later date.

Pedestrians must use the sidewalk on the west side of Woolwich Street

The sidewalk on the east side of Woolwich Street from the intersection of Macdonell and Woolwich Streets to the lights in front of the River Run Centre will be closed until the end of December.

Trans Canada Trail will remain open throughout construction

The downtown trail (Trans Canada Trail) that runs from the intersection of Macdonell Street to Eramosa Road will remain open during construction. The smaller, diagonal pathway running through the park will be closed until the end of December.

Map of construction area

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected]