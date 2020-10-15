Community Grant Allocation Panel opportunity

This opportunity is open to residents of the City of Guelph or property owners in the City of Guelph.

Position: Community Grant Allocation Panel

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: October 15, 2020

Closing date: October 28, 2020

Applications are being accepted for the Community Grant Allocation Panel (eight members).

The City of Guelph believes that community benefit organizations play an essential role in improving the well being of Guelph residents. The Community Investment Strategy was developed to improve the way the City supports, partners and funds these important organizations.

If your interests are ensuring the well being of the citizens of Guelph, this panel may be for you. As a member of the Community Grant Allocation Panel, you will be responsible for the annual allocation of Community Investment Funding through the City of Guelph Community Grant Program, through a transparent, accountable and consistent way to eligible community benefit organizations whose work positively impacts on the wellbeing of Guelph as a whole, its neighbourhoods and individuals.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. We are looking for new members and working to include more Black, Indigenous and other people of colour, people who identify as members of the LGBTQ2+ community or other underrepresented groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first time volunteer or you have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The twelve-member committee meets approximately ten times per year between October and March each year as needed. Meetings are typically scheduled on weekday evenings. Some work is required in between meetings to review grant applications.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Members should strive to reflect diversity of Guelph residents as defined by the City’s Employee Diversity and Inclusion Plan

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants with experience in: municipal granting to community benefit organizations; community benefit sector in Guelph; local community, its needs and aspirations; social services, arts and culture, special events, community recreation and sports; financial expertise and community programming and evaluation techniques.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee. Members must have no real or perceived conflicts of interest.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Learn more about the Community Grant Allocation Panel

For more information on the Community Grant Allocation Panel please visit: guelph.ca/committees or contact Alex Goss, Manager, Community Investment, 519-822-1260 extension 2675 [email protected]

How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity and are eligible to apply, please send your application or expression of interest to [email protected] with Community Grant Allocation Panel in the subject line.

Committee application form (PDF)

Committee application form (online)

Waste Resource Public Liaison Committee Posting

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation in order to participate in the recruitment process, please contact us to make your needs known in advance.