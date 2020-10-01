City welcomes new deputy fire chief of Administration

Guelph, Ont., October 1, 2020 – The City of Guelph welcomes Monty Armstrong as its deputy fire chief of Administration, effective September 28.

In his role, Armstrong is responsible for the department’s Administration, Accreditation, Communications and Fire Prevention divisions.

Armstrong comes to the City with 30 years of fire service experience having served as a full-time firefighter before moving into fire prevention and education, and most recently as deputy chief at the Township of Langley Fire Department in British Columbia. He also has a background in fire communications, administration, budget, and accreditation/organizational improvement.

“Monty is an accomplished senior leader who brings extensive, first-hand knowledge of fire service,” says Elloway, adding, “His demonstrated leadership, collaborative approach, and willingness to innovate service delivery will benefit both the fire department and community we serve.”

In addition to his work experience, Armstrong has a master of arts in Leadership and Training from Royal Roads University and has taught at the Justice Institute of British Columbia for almost 20 years. He also holds numerous designations including National Fire Protection Association Certified Fire Protection Specialist, Applied Science Technologist Fire Protection, and Executive Chief Fire Officer through the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs.

Media contact

Dave Elloway, Fire Chief

Guelph Fire Department

519-822-1260 extension 2127

[email protected]