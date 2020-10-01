City of Guelph restoring services during COVID-19

The situation is changing quickly. This page will be updated weekdays by 4 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Guelph

Protect yourself and others from COVID-19

stay at home, especially if you feel sick

wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer

if you must go out, stay two metres (6.5 feet) away from people outside your household or social circle

wear a mask or face covering in places where you may not be able to keep your distance from others

Thank you for wearing a mask

Wearing a mask or face covering helps protect people around you, their families and our community. In Guelph, you are required to wear mask, scarf, or bandana to cover your nose and mouth on the bus, inside City facilities, local businesses, and private commercial vehicles.

The medical order from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health states that people don’t have to show proof a any health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask. Masks are not required for people who:

are under the age of 5 years either chronologically or developmentally;

can’t breathe safely while wearing a face covering;

have a medical reason including but not limited to, respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information.

Ontario gathering limits and fines

Families and roommates living in the same house are part of a social circle – they can interact without physical distancing.

Private social gatherings

Up to 25 people can gather outdoors

Up to 10 people can gather indoors

People hosting large gatherings could be fined $10,000, and attendees could be fined $750 each under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The new limits do not apply to events or gatherings held in staffed businesses such as bars, restaurants, cinemas, convention centres, banquet halls, gyms, places of worship, recreational sporting or performing art events. Existing public health and workplace safety measures remain in effect.

New restrictions for restaurants, bars, nightclubs and strip clubs

restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments (including nightclubs) must: stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m. and close by 12:00 a.m. prohibit the consumption of alcohol between 12:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. by anyone, including employees remain closed until 5:00 a.m., except for takeout or delivery

all strip clubs must remain closed

businesses and organizations must comply with any advice, recommendations and instructions issued by the Office of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health on screening for COVID-19

Learn more about Reopening Ontario

Report a gathering or business not following COVID-19 guidelines

Guelph COVID-19 test centre 400 Southgate Drive

Please visit the COVID-19 assessment centre at 400 Southgate Drive if:

you have symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever etc.)

you have had contact with someone with a confirmed or suspected case

you are at risk of exposure during your work (essential workers, healthcare providers, grocery store employees etc.)

No appointment necessary. Bring your health card. Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency

Learn more about getting tested

Stay informed. Stay safe.

Get reliable information about COVID-19

City services – what’s open

City Hall and court house

Please consider using the mail slot at the front of City Hall or online services at guelph.ca

ServiceGuelph is selling bus fares and large garbage pickup tickets and accepting payments for invoices, parking tickets, pet licences, and property taxes at City Hall Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marriage licences are issued by appointment only. You can schedule a civic wedding/marriage ceremony in City Council chambers on Thursdays and Fridays. Visit guelph.ca/serviceguelph for more information.

You can pay tickets, request a trial or extension at the Guelph Provincial Offences Court from 8:30-4:30 p.m. If you received a ticket on or before March 16, 2020 you have until December 1, 2020 to exercise the options on the back of your ticket. Beginning December 2, 2020, matters will proceed through the judicial system, including notices for unpaid provincial offences. Learn about payment options and extensions.

If you have a court date scheduled before October 19, 2020 do not attend court. Remote judicial pre-trials and some remote audio non-trial proceedings will proceed. If your matter is proceeding, you will be notified . View the order on the Ontario Court of Justice website.

City Council and committee meetings

Learn when and how to participate in online City Council and committee meetings at guelph.ca/council.

Downtown pedestrian zone/dining district

Parts of Wyndham and Macdonell streets are closed until November 30 to make room for patios in the Downtown Guelph Business Association dining district/pedestrian zone.

Garbage and recycling

Visit guelph.ca/waste for public waste drop-off hours, fees, and guidelines. The paper shredder remains closed.

If anyone in your home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada, please put all recyclables and garbage in bags in your grey cart. Keep using your green cart as usual.

Guelph Transit – masks are required

Guelph Transit is running on a 30-minute schedule, Monday to Saturday. No change to Sunday service. Do not use public transit if you are feeling unwell, or you have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days.

Parks playgrounds and sports fields

Playgrounds are open. Team sports are permitted. Picnic shelters are available for rental in Riverside Park and South End Community Park. Amusement rides at Riverside Park are closed.

Some park washrooms are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Thanksgiving

Eastview Community Park

Exhibition Park, tennis courts

Guelph Lake Sports Fields (accessible)

South End Community Park (accessible)

Margaret Greene Park (accessible)

Market Square

Norm Jary Park

Silvercreek Park

George’s Park (accessible)

Riverside Park (accessible)

Riverside Park concession

We also have some portable washrooms in our parks

Royal City Park north

Silvercreek Skate Park

Joe Kaine Park

Centennial Park

E. Hamilton Park

Hanlon Creek

South End Community Park

Grange Road Park

Eramosa River Park

York Road Park

Howitt Park

Pools and splash pads

Visit guelph.ca/swim for hours, fees and guidelines for indoor pools. All outdoor pools and splash pads are closed for the season.

Recreation programs and facilities

All facilities have updated health and safety measures in place. Please register and pay for drop-in programs in advance at guelph.ca/recenroll or call 519-837-5699. Space is limited. Walk-ins are discouraged unless you need to pay with cash.

To book a pool, arena or meeting room, call 519-837-5678 or email [email protected]

Centennial and Exhibition Park arenas are open.

Evergreen Seniors Community Centre will open for rentals and registered programs on October 18. The Guelph Wellington Seniors’ Association is not offering in-person activities at the Evergreen, but the City’s seniors’ programs will resume this fall. The dining room remains closed.

Guelph Farmers’ Market and Guelph Museums are open.

Guelph Sports Dome reopens for community rentals on October 18.

River Run Centre and Sleeman Centre remain closed until further notice.

Victoria Road Recreation Centre service counter and pool open September 28. Meeting room rentals start November 1.

West End Community Centre service counter, library, pool and arenas are open. Meeting room rentals start November 1. Fitness room remains closed.

Visit guelph.ca/recreation for information about fall recreation programs, registration and more!

Road and sidewalk changes

Temporary road and sidewalk changes allow people walking and cycling to stay 2 metres apart. Changes include closing one lane of traffic to provide extra space for people walking and cycling, creating one-way sidewalks and putting signs ahead of narrow sidewalks/trails asking people to yield to oncoming pedestrians.

Support for people and families

Mental health support and resources

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing. Apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Support for seniors, mortgage payments, income taxes and more

Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan includes updated employment insurance benefits, mortgage support, income tax flexibility, and the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Support for homeless, food-insecure

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Please contact the County of Wellington 519-837-6274 with any questions about social housing or emergency housing.

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-821-0632 for current opportunities.

Provincial and Federal contacts

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Support for business

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery



Personal protective equipment (PPE) for Guelph businesses

The Province of Ontario has posted sector-specific guidelines and a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory for business in need of PPE. For more information, visit ontario.ca/ppe.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has also created a centralized directory to help businesses source PPE locally. For more information, visit guelphchamber.com.

Temporary seasonal patio program

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work-sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund provides financial contributions (interest-free loans) to help support fixed operating costs of small and medium sized enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic if they have been unable to access other Government of Canada measures.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Read about the support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph business support

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more about Ontario Together funding

Media contact

Tara Sprigg

General Manager Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2610

[email protected]