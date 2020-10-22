City conducting a phone survey about Guelph’s wastewater

600 Guelph residents will get a phone call between October 26– November 30

October 22, 2020

The City is conducting a residential phone survey from October 26–November 30 to gather your input about water use and wastewater programs in Guelph.

Metroline Research Group Inc will be calling about 600 Guelph households at random. The survey results will be used by City staff to improve how information and wastewater programs are communicated to residents. If you’re called, your participation is voluntary.

Please see the Notice of Collection copied in below.

For more information about wastewater management in Guelph, visit guelph.ca/wastewater.

For more information

Mari MacNeil, Manager Technical Services

Wastewater Services, Environmental Services

5198221260 extension 2284

[email protected]

Notice of Collection

The City of Guelph is conducting a residential telephone call survey to gather residents’ opinions on water use practices and communications for wastewater programs.

The survey is being conducted October 26 through November 30, 2020. Metroline Research Group Inc. is contacting 600 households in the City of Guelph.

Results of the survey will be used by City staff to improve wastewater programs and communications about them.

Your participation is voluntary. All individual responses will be kept confidential and will be used for further program development and optimization only.

Personal information, as defined by Section 2 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the MFIPPA.

For more information about the project please contact the City’s Wastewater Services division at

519–837-5629

[email protected]

For questions regarding the collection, use and disclosure of this information please contact the Program Manager Information, Privacy and Elections at

519-822-1260 extension 2605

[email protected]