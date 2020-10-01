Calling all green thumbs: We’re accepting applications for new community gardens until October 31

Are you interested in starting a community garden in your neighbourhood? Do you know anyone who might be interested in growing their own food?

Applications for new community garden proposals are open for the 2021 growing season.

Submit your application by October 31, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Download the form at guelph.ca/communitygardens.

Watch the virtual Community Garden Festival

What is a community garden?

In Guelph, volunteers manage community gardens where neighbours share the space, the work, and the rewards. It’s great for people who don’t have a suitable yard for growing fruit, vegetables, herbs or flowers.

Community gardens are great places to make new friends, or connect with neighbours, and welcome new people to our community. Getting out in the garden can improve our physical and mental health, and make nutritious food more accessible for everyone.

For more information

Jay Cranstone, Natural Area Stewardship Technologist

Parks Operations and Forestry, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2655

[email protected]