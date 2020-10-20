Bristol Street fenced dog park closed November 4 for tree plantings

Guelph, Ont., October 20, 2020 – Bristol Street’s fenced dog park is closed on November 4, while we plant trees inside the fenced area to provide shade and a buffer from traffic for park users.

Forestry crews will plant a mixture of native and non-native shade trees.

Work is expected to take one day, weather permitting. Please stay out of marked work areas for your safety.

Where to roam leash-free instead

You can use the fenced dog park at Peter Misersky Park during the closure. There are also eight unfenced leash-free areas in parks and some sports fields that may be used instead.

Visit guelph.ca/dogs for a map and complete list of locations.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Park Planning Technologist

Open Space Planning, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]