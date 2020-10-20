Arkell aqueduct maintenance: October 2020 project update

The inspection and maintenance of the Arkell aqueduct, where 60 to 80 per cent of Guelph’s water comes from, is underway. Here is a summary of the work completed to date.

Progress to date

Completed a Stage 1 Environmental Impact Study (EIS) and Tree Inventory and Preservation Plan (TIPP)

Developed a repair contingency plan for this section of the aqueduct

Developed and implement a construction work plan for aqueduct access including clearing the property located in the naturalized forest

Clearing of trees in proximity to infrastructure

Looking ahead

The City will begin to do the following work in the fall of 2020:

Construction of an access route to allow for maintenance of the City’s assets.

Implement ecological mitigation measures (like limiting vegetation removal, doing certain work outside of bird and bat seasons, monitoring local wildlife throughout the project etc.) to minimize the impact on the environment.

Project timeline

It is estimated that the project will be complete by the end of 2020.

Visit the Arkell aqueduct maintenance project page for more information.

For more information

Robin Puskas, Project Manager

Water Services

5198221260 extension 2195

[email protected]