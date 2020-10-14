Advanced walk signals will give pedestrians a five-second head start at seven Guelph intersections

Guelph, Ont., October 14, 2020 – Drivers should pay extra attention to traffic signals and watch for pedestrians with changes coming to seven intersections across the city starting October 19. Pedestrians will now have a 5-second head start to cross the street before cars get a green signal at the following intersections:

Ward 1 – Eramosa Road and Metcalfe Street

Ward 2 – Eramosa Road and Meyer Drive

Ward 2 – Evergreen Senior Centre on Woolwich Street

Ward 3 – Paisley Road and Alma Street North

Ward 4 – Imperial Road South and Stephanie Drive

Ward 5 – College Avenue West and Janefield Avenue

Ward 6 – Downey Road and Ptarmigan Drive

We chose these intersections because they have many turning vehicles, lots of pedestrians, increased collision reports due to right and left turning vehicles, are close to schools and are used by seniors or people living with a disability. These types of signals are already in use in Hamilton, Toronto and the Region of Waterloo.

Staff will monitor the intersections to see if we need to make changes or remove or add new locations.

This work is part of the Community Road Safety Strategy.

