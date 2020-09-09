This opportunity is open to residents of the City of Guelph or property owners in the City of Guelph.

Position: Water Conservation and Efficiency Public Advisory Committee opportunity

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: September 17, 2020

Closing date: September 23, 2020

Applications are being accepted for a Water Conservation and Efficiency Public Advisory Committee members (two positions).

If you have an interest in water conservation and efficiency, this committee is looking for you. Committee members provide feedback and advice to staff on key aspects of the implementation of the 2016 Water Efficiency Strategy Update, including identification of issues, opportunities, alternative solutions, design considerations, community consultation and communications plans.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. We are looking for new members and working to include more Black, Indigenous and other people of colour, people who identify as members of the LGBTQ2+ community or other underrepresented groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first time volunteer or you have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The eight-member committee meets quarterly with additional meetings to be called as required by the Chair

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants with experience and knowledge of municipal water conservation and efficiency programming, municipal water and wastewater systems and water demand management practices.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Learn more about the Water Conservation and Efficiency Public Advisory Committee

For more information on the Water Conservation and Efficiency Public Advisory Committee please visit: guelph.ca/committees or contact Emily Stahl, Supervisor, Water Efficiency, 519 822-1260 ext. 2831 [email protected].

How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity, are eligible to apply, please send your application or expression of interest to: [email protected] with Water Conservation and Efficiency Public Advisory Committee in the subject line.

Committee application form (PDF)

Committee application form (online)

Water Conservation and Efficiency Advisory Committee Posting

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation in order to participate in the recruitment process, please contact us to make your needs known in advance.