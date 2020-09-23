Temporary sanitary sewer bypass in place on Woolwich Street

Plaza entrance to Canadian Tire and sidewalks on Woolwich Street, north of Woodlawn Road East, are closed

September 23, 2020: The City has installed a temporary sanitary sewer bypass on Woolwich Street, pending upcoming sanitary sewer repairs in the location. The bypass will be in place for approximately four weeks when the sanitary sewer is expected to be repaired.

There are no impacts to road traffic, however, the plaza entrance off of Woolwich Street to Canadian Tire, Staples, and other shops, will be closed while the bypass is in place. Please use alternative entrances located off of Woodlawn Road East.

Pedestrian sidewalks on the east side of Woolwich are also closed north of Woodlawn.

City services

No City services, like waste collection or Guelph Transit, are impacted by this work.

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Adam Geldart, Supervisor, Wastewater Collection

Wastewater Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2240

[email protected]