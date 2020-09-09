Temporary Covered Bridge closure starts September 28

Pedestrian access closed from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekdays

Guelph, Ont., September 8, 2020 – The covered bridge will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians starting September 28 until October 9 for a special community and tourism revitalization project to be announced at a later date.

Access to the bridge from the Boathouse on the west end and York Road Park on the east end of the bridge will be impacted from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

In addition, the bridge will be closed in the evenings on October 6 and 7.

During closure times, pedestrians and cyclists using the Royal Recreation Trail/Eramosa River Trail from either side should detour northeast via York Road, west on Wellington Street West and south on Gordon Street to reconnect across the river.

