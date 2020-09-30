Still using paper tickets as bus fare? October 31 is the last day to use them

September 30, 2020

As of November 1, 2020, you can no longer use paper tickets as valid trip fare to ride on Guelph Transit.

The OnYourWay fare card, introduced earlier this year, replaces the need for paper tickets. You can load monthly passes, single/multiple rides or maintain a stored dollar value on the card that works the same as a cash fare.

If you still have paper tickets, and don’t plan to use them by the end of transit service on October 31, bring them to Guelph Transit or ServiceGuelph (inside City Hall) to have the value loaded onto a fare card.

Discontinuing the paper ticket doesn’t apply to the new single-fare bus tickets that non-profit organizations provide to people in need in our community. We will continue to honour these tickets as valid fare on all our buses.

As part of the roll out of the OnYourWay fare card, paper tickets were set to expire on May 31. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we extended the deadline to October 31.

For more information

519-822-1811

[email protected]