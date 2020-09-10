Stevenson Street South closed between Elizabeth Street and York Road

Stevenson Street South closed due to emergency rail crossing repair

September 10, 2020: Stevenson Street South is closed to traffic in both directions between Elizabeth Street and York Road due to an emergency rail crossing repair. Construction will continue into the evening and is expected to be finished by noon tomorrow, September 11.

Detours are in place

Detours are in place directing northbound traffic towards Ferguson Street and southbound traffic towards Beverly Street. Please follow the detour signs carefully.

Property access

Residents living within the area will still be able to access their driveways. Please be cautious when approaching the area.

City services

Waste collection may experience some delays, however, will still be collected. There will be no further impacts to City services due to the construction.

Guelph Transit

Follow Guelph Transit on Facebook and Twitter for live updates and changes to bus routes, or visit guelph.ca/transit.

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Glen Inglis, Public Works Supervisor / Downtown Maintenance

Operations, Public Services

519-822-1260 extension 2630

[email protected]